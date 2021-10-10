Change in wind directions, rise in farm fires lead to poor air quality in NCR

Vatsala Shrangi By

NEW DELHI: With monsoon withdrawal and clouds clearing from the northwest region, instances of crop stubble-burning are on the rise in the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana, satellite data from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) showed.

Scientists have warned that this year a severe pollution episode may occur in the city with instances of farm fire likely to intensify after October 10, owing to the delayed monsoon withdrawal. The wind direction has changed from easterly to westerly-northwesterly, and is likely to bring in pollutants from farm fires in neighbouring states.

NASA’s fire map on Saturday showed red dots (farm fires) in Punjab and Haryana on the rise. “Although the fire season this year is delayed compared to the last few years because of the delayed monsoon withdrawal, stubble burning is increasing and soon, regional air quality will get a hit,” said research scientist at the Goddard Earth Sciences Technology and Research (GESTAR) Pawan Gupta,

The map shows that most of the farm fires in Punjab are concentrated in a few districts. Satellite data shows the first instances of stubble burning started around September 9 and peaked around September 29. Over the past week, the fire counts crossed 400 on October 8 from 255 on October 1. While the number of instances in Haryana are lesser compared to Punjab, having a larger paddy growing area, the instances rose to over 60 on October 8 from 35 on October 1.

Associate professor at Centre for Atmospheric Sciences, IIT-Delhi Sagnik Dey said that the wind direction has changed and more pollutants are likely to travel over the next two weeks. “The next two weeks are crucial. Changes in weather conditions will be seen around October 15, with burning instances likely to intensify,” said Dey.

He added that 472 incidents of stubble burning have been reported in Punjab; the number significantly lower than last year’s 1,827 incidents, but slightly higher compared to 2019 with 231 instances. Vice-President at Skymet Mahesh Palawat, said that wind direction will completely turn northwesterly over the next few days. “Air pollution will start rising from October 15 when the wind speed reduces and the minimum temperature falls, resulting in a haze,” said Palawat.

Rise in air pollution due to delayed monsoon

