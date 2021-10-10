STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi HC grants permission to abort a 24-week pregnancy

According to a report, the foetus suffered from anencephaly, a type of neural tube defect which is incompatible with life and non-viable after birth in 100 per cent cases, the court recorded.

Published: 10th October 2021 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Abortion, Pregnancy

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court has permitted an over 24-week pregnant woman to undergo medical termination of pregnancy, considering that the chances of survival of the foetus after birth were extremely remote. 

Justice Rekha Palli, hearing the woman’s plea, stated that even if the newborn survives, his quality of life will be highly compromised and thus directed that the procedure of termination be carried out at the Lady Hardinge Hospital.  

According to a report, the foetus suffered from anencephaly, a type of neural tube defect which is incompatible with life and non-viable after birth in 100 per cent cases, the court recorded.  

“When it is evident that if pregnancy is carried to term, the chances of survival of the anencephalic child are very remote and even if he survives, his quality of life will be highly compromised. The petitioner ought to be granted permission to undergo the procedure of medical termination,” said the judge.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pregnancy abortion Abortion laws India Delhi High Court Justice Rekha Palli
India Matters
For representational purposes
I-T dept detects Rs 250 crore black money after raiding two business groups in Tamil Nadu
Malayali girl Suchetha sings her way into Guinness Book of Records
Modi @20 invokes political Hindutva tandav on secularism
People take shelter at Marina beach as heavy rains lashed Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Flood alert issued for people in Chennai's suburbs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp