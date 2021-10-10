Delhi HC grants permission to abort a 24-week pregnancy

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has permitted an over 24-week pregnant woman to undergo medical termination of pregnancy, considering that the chances of survival of the foetus after birth were extremely remote.

Justice Rekha Palli, hearing the woman’s plea, stated that even if the newborn survives, his quality of life will be highly compromised and thus directed that the procedure of termination be carried out at the Lady Hardinge Hospital.

According to a report, the foetus suffered from anencephaly, a type of neural tube defect which is incompatible with life and non-viable after birth in 100 per cent cases, the court recorded.

“When it is evident that if pregnancy is carried to term, the chances of survival of the anencephalic child are very remote and even if he survives, his quality of life will be highly compromised. The petitioner ought to be granted permission to undergo the procedure of medical termination,” said the judge.