Struggling with self-care? Here's what the experts have to say

Express News Service By

We speak to mental health professionals across Delhi-NCR on the importance of mental well-being. They also recommend the one important tip that helps people who are trying to prioritise themselves amid these uncertain times.

Prabal Frank Nandwani, Psychologist, BLK-MAX Super Speciality Hospital, Saket

The modern medical understanding is that most of the diseases today begins with the mind. Managing one’s thoughts is paramount. Work every day to stay motivated and positive about oneself, one’s family and work. This is the best insurance one can buy against illness and disease.

Dr Sandeep Vohra, Senior Consultant, Mental Health & Psychiatry, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi

Try going outside and spending time in nature with all Covid-related precautions in mind. This is an effective way to relieve stress and improve overall well-being. If one cannot express their feelings to someone, writing can help reduce mental distress. Indulge in exercise and meditation.

Dr Jyoti Kapoor, Senior Psychiatrist, Paras Hospitals, Gurugram

It is essential to stay in touch with friends. Even if you cannot physically meet them, online interaction is a great way to unwind and forget about work. Exercise regularly because when you burn off physical energy, you also burn off the stress that leads to depression. If going out for exercise is difficult, try yoga or meditation to calm and clear your mind. Eat a healthy diet that will give you the physical and mental energy you need. Take up a hobby to keep you occupied in your spare time.

Dr Samir Parikh, Consultant Psychiatrist & Director-Fortis National Mental Health Program, Fortis Healthcare

The best tip for uncertainty is to accept the uncertainty. These unprecedented times have taught us just that. Don’t try and plan for the long run. Focus on the here and now. Your every day target should be: 1. Productivity—try being as productive as you can; 2. Positivity—maintain your sense of positivity; 3. Connectedness—if you stay connected with loved ones, you can deal with the difficult times.

Dr. Alok Sarin, Consultant Psychiatrist, Sitaram Bhartia Institute of Science and Research

It is ironic that it has taken a global pandemic to remind us of what should always have been obvious. High on this list must rank the awareness of the importance of public health and of mental health concerns. It has also become clearer that there is a strong connection between social inequity and mental health difficulties. Measures of self-care are vital. The pandemic teaches us to think beyond oneself, while paying attention to the self.