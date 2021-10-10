STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Top security, intelligence officials from Delhi land in J&K to review security

The visit comes two days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah pulled up senior security and intelligence officials over the spate of civilian killings.

Published: 10th October 2021 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel frisking commuters in Srinagar on Saturday.

Security personnel frisking commuters in Srinagar on Saturday. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi)

NEW DELHI/SRINAGAR: Top security and intelligence officials from the national capital have reached Jammu and Kashmir to ascertain the security situation in the newly carved out Union Territory following the recent targeted killings of civilians in the Valley, officials of the Union home ministry said on Saturday, October 9, 2021. 

Seven civilians, including four from Hindu and Sikh communities, have been killed in the Valley in the first week of October. The visit comes two days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting to review the security situation in the Kashmir Valley and pulled up senior security and intelligence officials over the spate of civilian killings. The probe into these killings would soon be handed over to the National Investigation Agency, sources said. 

Meanwhile, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said the situation in Kashmir had gone from bad to worse and accused the Centre of using a “muscular policy” to reap dividends. Mufti claimed she had been placed under house arrest to prevent her from visiting the family of a Muslim man who was allegedly shot dead by CRPF men on Thursday. 

“My fears are compounded by the fact that instead of course correction, GoI will continue its muscular policy to reap political dividends. Wanted to visit the family of the innocent civilian shot dead by CRPF. GoI wants us to selectively condemn killings. They are outraged only in cases where hate politics can be lapped up to polarise people,” she tweeted.

2 cops hurt in militant fire
Two police personnel were injured in a militant attack on a police party in Jammu and Kashmir’s 
Kulgam district on Saturday.

TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Indian army India intelligence Union Home Minister Amit Shah National Investigation Agency
