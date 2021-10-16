Assess the threat interfaith couple faces from families: HC tells cops

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Saturday has asked police to give a personal hearing to an inter-religion couple to assess the threat perception from familiy members. They approached the high court seeking protection with the family objecting to their decision to get married.

The court also directed that the mobile numbers of the beat constable or the division officer of the area be provided to the couple so that in case of any emergency they can contact police. “The station house officer concerned should give a personal hearing to the petitioners so as to assess their threat perception and to act accordingly,” Justice Yogesh Khanna said.

The couple approached the high court seeking protection and safety from the woman’s family saying they are majors and are in a relationship for the last four years, and the woman left her house on her own will.

In September, they applied for solemnisation of marriage under the Special Marriage Act and the woman also informed police officials about leaving her house and about her tying the knot with the man.

The couple said they reside in Delhi but at a different address due to fear, the woman’s family members came to the man’s house and started pressurising and threatening them that they will be implicated in false cases if they do not send her back to her parents. The woman, who was present in the court hearing, told the judge that she does not intend to go to her parental house as her family objected to her marriage with the man.

It was in September, when the Allahabad High Court had granted protection against harassment to an interfaith couple, saying that adults had the right to choose partners irrespective of their religion. The HC made it clear that even parents could not object to relationship.