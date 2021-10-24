STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Amit Shah demands answers to  terror, youth radicalisation on first visit to J&K post Art 370 abrogation

Says post Article 370, stone throwing has ended and people want development

Published: 24th October 2021 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah with the widow of J&K Police inspector Parvez Ahmed in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)

Amit Shah with the widow of J&K Police inspector Parvez Ahmed in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)

SRINAGAR:  On his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after Article 370’s revocation, union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday talked tough while reviewing the security situation after the recent targeted killings and asked security agencies to devise a strategy to end militant recruitment and militancy and prevent civilian killings.

Shah, who is on a three-day visit, sought inputs from security officials on measures taken to prevent radicalization of youth and local militant recruitment. “The security agencies must devise a strategy to end militant recruitment and militancy in J&K,” he told the officials.

According to sources, Shah was upset over the recent civilian killings, including the targeted killings of five migrant workers and three minority community members. He asked security officials to ensure the safety of civilians. 

Sources said J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, senior army commanders, J&K police chief, director general of the CRPF and BSF, and top officials of intelligence agencies apprised the home minister about the prevailing security situation.

ALSO READ | Amit Shah's Jammu and Kashmir visit was necessary in aftermath of recent killings: Farooq Abdullah

“They also briefed him about anti-militancy operations and counter infiltration measures taken to check infiltration of armed militants from across the border,” they said. Later, addressing youth clubs in Srinagar, Shah asserted that those who wanted to derail J&K’s peace would be dealt sternly. “Nobody will be allowed to obstruct J&K’s path of development.” 

He said terrorism had reduced and stone throwing had ended post the scrapping of Articles 370 and 35A and the bifurcation of J&K into two union territories on August 5, 2019. “From 2004-2014, about 2,081 civilians were killed. Every year 208 civilians were killed. After 2014, 30 civilians were killed per year,” he said. The home minister said 40,000 people, including militants, security men and civilians, had died in J&K after the eruption of militancy in 1989.

Spelling out the centre’s roadmap on J&K, Shah said after the completion of delimitation, elections would be held and then statehood would be restored. “I have stated this in parliament. This is the roadmap. I have come to make friends with the youth of Kashmir.”

Shah justified the security clampdown after the abrogation of Article 370 saying “it saved previous lives. Conspiracies were being hatched, including by some foreign agencies, to rouse the emotions of the people on the issue but we saved the lives of the youth of Kashmir by imposing curfew and closing the internet,” 
he said.

Inaugurating flights cosmetic steps: Mehbooba

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, meanwhile, claimed that the Union Home Minister inaugurating international flights and medical colleges were ‘cosmetic steps’ that would not address the ‘actual’ problem in Jammu and Kashmir. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah Amit Shah Kashmir visit Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir civilian killings
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp