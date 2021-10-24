STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bookings open for cultural events at parks in Delhi

A senior official said the policy has "gone live" a couple of days ago.

Published: 24th October 2021 09:00 AM

Image used for representational purpose (File Photo | AFP)

NEW DELHI:  Educational institutions, NGOs, RWAs, and citizens can now book Delhi Development Authority (DDA) parks for hosting art and cultural events, a move the urban body said aims at rejuvenating and enlivening the city’s green spaces.

A senior official said the policy has “gone live” a couple of days ago. About 20 parks are available for booking as per the policy, including Lake Park, Sanjay Lake, Indraprastha Park, Swarn Jayanti Park, Rohini; Ashta Kunj Park, Coronation Park, among others. There are about 800 parks under the jurisdiction of the DDA.

“Citizens will be eligible to book the parks for art and culture-oriented events in the designated parks. The aim is to rejuvenate and enliven the green environment of the city,” the official said. According to the policy drafted last November, political functions and marriage ceremonies will not be allowed for booking in parks. Also, no cooking will be allowed inside the park. Only ready-to-eat food will be permitted for consumption on the site. 

