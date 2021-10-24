Congress moves poll panel against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Express News Service By

GUWAHATI: The Congress in Assam on Saturday petitioned the Election Commission alleging Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had blatantly violated the model code of conduct by making new announcements during bypoll campaign.

In a memorandum submitted to the state’s chief electoral officer, the party listed some examples backed by video evidence. The Congress said Sarma had made a slew of announcements for the 40 tea gardens of Mariani, such as a package of Rs 1 crore for each garden, thus promising Rs 40 crore to develop the line roads in the gardens.

The Congress also said that he had promised to incorporate each garden into the Jal Jeevan Scheme and announced 10 new high schools in the gardens. At Hatigarh, the party said, he had made an on-the-spot announcement for the setting up of a school at the request of the candidate.

“He announced financial assistance to SHGs of women tea workers. He also announced that casual labourers in the tea gardens will be incorporated into the MGNREGA scheme and given MGNREGA cards,” the Congress memorandum reads.

At a campaign meeting in Bhawanipur constituency, the Congress said Sarma, pointing out to a person, publicly announced that he should be provided with a house under PMAY scheme and whoever is responsible to do so should immediately allot him the house.

The Congress said Sarma had also made announcements to set up a medical college and build two bridges over two rivers in poll-bound Thowrah constituency in violation of the model code of conduct.