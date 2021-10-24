STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DCPCR launches journal on kids during COVID-19 pandemic

According to the DCPCR, the journal saw submissions from over 100 authors from across the country, publishing 26 articles including research, commentary and book reviews.

Published: 24th October 2021

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) on Saturday launched its first journal ‘Children First: Journal on Children’s Lives’ on pandemic and its impact on children. The first issue of the journal touches on many aspects of children’s lives — from the challenges of online education to the struggles of socio-emotional development during the pandemic. It also talks about learning gaps due to school closures, social audits and the abuse of victims of POCSO.

The journal covers stories from a government school in Delhi and other states. According to the DCPCR, the journal saw submissions from over 100 authors from across the country, publishing 26 articles including research, commentary and book reviews.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said pandemic had shown how the issues affecting the lives of children were left unattended. “This journal aims to sensitise people to the rights of children,” he said.

The Deputy CM said the journal would work to usher in a new revolution to give children a good environment. “By making the society aware of the children’s rights, the journal will bring about a social revolution enabling children to break the cage of old beliefs that hinder their development and fly towards their dreams,” he said. 

