Should man bullied with arrest not be compensated, asks Delhi High Court

NEW DELHI: Seeking a response from police, a Delhi court has asked as to why a man should not be compensated who was threatened with arrest without the registration of an FIR. The case is related to a man seeking pre-arrest bail from a court after apprehending arrest by the officials of Khajuri Khas police station.

“The court is issuing a show-cause notice to the police, as to why proceedings should not be initiated for directing to pay the compensation to the applicant, Vipin Kumar, who has been forced to approach the court to move the present application when no FIR has been registered against him,” said Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Chaudhary.

The applicant and his family members received several phone calls from the police station where he was

threatened with arrest. In September 2021, the man and his family members received several phone calls from Khajuri Khas police station called by head constable Sunil Sharma, who alleged that one Anindra Kumar had made a complaint against him and his family members.

The head constable also visited his house and threatened to arrest him and his family members. According to the reply filed by the head constable, he had gone to the area to verify the bail bonds in some other case and was directed by the SHO to inquire about the complaint received.However, it was also submitted that no FIR had been registered against the man in the matter.