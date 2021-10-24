STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Should man bullied with arrest not be compensated, asks Delhi High Court

The case is related to a man seeking pre-arrest bail from a court after apprehending arrest by the officials of Khajuri Khas police station.

Published: 24th October 2021 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI:  Seeking a response from police, a Delhi court has asked as to why a man should not be compensated who was threatened with arrest without the registration of an FIR. The case is related to a man seeking pre-arrest bail from a court after apprehending arrest by the officials of Khajuri Khas police station.

“The court is issuing a show-cause notice to the police, as to why proceedings should not be initiated for directing to pay the compensation to the applicant, Vipin Kumar, who has been forced to approach the court to move the present application when no FIR has been registered against him,” said Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Chaudhary.

The applicant and his family members received several phone calls from the police station where he was 
threatened with arrest. In September 2021, the man and his family members received several phone calls from Khajuri Khas police station called by head constable Sunil Sharma, who alleged that one Anindra Kumar had made a complaint against him and his family members.

The head constable also visited his house and threatened to arrest him and his family members. According to the reply filed by the head constable, he had gone to the area to verify the bail bonds in some other case and was directed by the SHO to inquire about the complaint received.However, it was also submitted that no FIR had been registered against the man in the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp