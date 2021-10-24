STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Three nomads die in snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir; apple crop hit

They were referred to hospital, where three of them succumbed to injuries while another was undergoing treatment.

Published: 24th October 2021 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

A man walks on a snow-covered path to climb up hill during snowfall on the outskirts of Srinagar Friday Dec. 13 2019. (Photo | PTI)

A man walks on a snow-covered path to climb up hill during snowfall on the outskirts of Srinagar (File Photo | PTI)

SRINAGAR:  An unseasonal snowfall in Kashmir on Saturday claimed lives of three nomads while the standing apple crop sustained heavy damage. The upper reaches of Valley, including Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Gurez and Shopian, received moderate to heavy snowfall from last evening. The plains, including Srinagar, were lashed by rains and intermittent snowfall. The snowfall and the rain led to considerable drop in the day temperature.

Due to heavy rains, four members of the nomad family from Rajouri staying in a tent near a bund at Noorpora of Tral in Pulwama district suffered injuries after their makeshift tent came under a huge debris of a soil bund which caved in due to heavy rains.

They were referred to hospital, where three of them succumbed to injuries while another was undergoing treatment. Due to incessant snowfall, apple trees in the Valley suffered heavy damages. Apple trees across the Valley.  The devastation came during the harvest season when the apples were ripe for plucking. 

According to Kashmir Fruit Growers and Traders’ Union president Basheer Ahmad Basheer, about 50% apple yield had been harvested while the remainder was lying on the roads. In many orchards, farmers were trying to pick up apples despite the heavy snow and rain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir snowfall
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp