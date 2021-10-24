STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand deluge: BJP in the line of fire for delayed disaster response 

State BJP chief Madan Kaushik said alerts were sounded in advance and relief works are being carried out in full swing.

Submerged cars are seen at a flooded hotel resort as extreme rainfall caused the Kosi River to overflow at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand.

Submerged cars are seen at a flooded hotel resort as extreme rainfall caused the Kosi River to overflow at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. (Photo | AP)

DEHRADUN:  On a day the death toll in Uttarakhand rose to 72, Congress on Saturday blamed the BJP for poor rescue and relief works. However, the BJP hit back saying the relief works had picked pace after the rains subsided and dismissed the Congress’ charges mere blame game. 

Former chief minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat said despite the meteorological department issuing a warning 36 hours prior to the rains, the government did nothing to initiate evacuations or alert the people. However, the BJP dismissed the charges and said Congress should contribute to the relief works instead of leveling allegations. 

State BJP chief Madan Kaushik said alerts were sounded in advance and relief works are being carried out in full swing. Meanwhile, a seven-member team from Centre visited Nainital on Saturday to assess the damage and inspect the relief works. Instructions have been issued to all district to prepare a damage report and submit to the Centre. 

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami continued his visits on Saturday, too, and visited disaster-hit areas, meeting people and distributing cheques as an immediate relief measure. Dhami visited Almora and Pithoragarh districts and meet the families who lost family members.

“The government is providing every possible relief. In these troubled times, we are with the people and doing everything for them,” Dhami said. Officials were working on a war footing to restore supply lines to make available essential items. Due to blocked roads cutting off supply lines, the prices of essential commodities in the region have soared, with no respite being in view.

Search on for trekkers

Search operations for trekkers who went missing in the landslides are on. Seven bodies have been recovered. Eleven trekkers from Delhi and Bengal  had gone missing from Harsil.

