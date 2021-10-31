STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Alert against Pakistan's ISI plan to target festivities: Intel

According to a source, “The planning involves men, material and finance. An alert has been issued. Security has been upgraded particularly at government installations.” 

Published: 31st October 2021 09:13 AM

Security forces personnel during a encounter with militants in Warpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district

Pakistan can be expected to further push terrorists in before winter sets in and Nature makes the border impregnable for a few months. (File photo| AP)

NEW DELHI:  Pakistan’s ISI is planning to carry out terror attacks in India during the upcoming festive season, according to top sources in the security establishment who added that planning for the same is at an ‘advanced’ stage. 

According to a source, “The planning involves men, material and finance. An alert has been issued. Security has been upgraded particularly at government installations.”  As per intelligence inputs, terrorists plan to target religious gatherings, temples, right-wing congregations and crowded places. “Prominent bridges, railway tracks, power grids, defence installations and airports are also possible targets, said a source. 

Last week, the Punjab Police State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar,  arrested two people, including an army jawan for allegedly passing highly sensitive and classified information about the army to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). 

Earlier in September, Delhi Police’s Special Cell claimed to have busted a Pakistan-organised terror module that was planning attacks on Navratri and Ramlila. Six, including two Pakistan-trained suspected terrorists, were arrested from different parts of the country, including the national capital, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

