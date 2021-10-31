STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farm law concessions for tie-up with Captain Amarinder Singh? 

"There will definitely be some steps to calm down the farm agitation in the next few weeks. Certain aspects are being discussed at the top level within the government," said a senior BJP leader.

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  Amid growing likelihood of Amarinder Singh throwing in his hat in the electoral arena of Punjab in tie-up with the BJP, there’s anticipation that the former Congress veteran may get a face-saver on his high voltage position regarding farm agitation.    

BJP leaders seem warmed up to the prospects of the former Punjab CM floating own political outfit, which could allow the saffron party a breathing space in Punjab, where it is struggling to launch its election campaign.

Besides the extension of the suspension of the farm laws beyond 18 months, there's a likelihood of the NDA government coming out with additional measures to assuage the agitated farmers. 

Though the farm laws will not be revoked and the reform measures will strongly be backed, some window will be created to allow Amarinder to work on Jat Sikh-Hindu combination in the poll-bound state, said a senior leader.    

The national executive meeting of the BJP’s farmer wing on Saturday was cancelled. While the party counts on measures taken by the Centre in favour of small farmers, it is seen struggling in western Uttar Pradesh and Punjab due to a negative perception resulting from enactment of the three contentious farm laws. The BJP’s poll campaign has so far remained a non-starter in Punjab, but the top functionaries of the saffron party are learnt to be regularly meeting to fine-tune the strategy.

