Delhi government to celebrate Teachers Day as 'Abhar Diwas', award 122 educators

Also, two special awards will be given to Bharti Kalra and Rani Bhardwaj who during the pandemic provided tablet devices to the students and supported them in various ways, Manish Sisodia said.

Published: 04th September 2021 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 10:17 AM

Students of Class XII at a Delhi government school in New Delhi on Wednesday. Though attendance is thin, Covid protocol is being followed. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

NEW DELHI:  To appreciate the exemplary works done by teachers in their field as well as in Covid duties during the lockdown, the Delhi government has decided to celebrate the Teachers’ Day on Sunday as ‘Abhar Diwas’ and award 122 teachers for working “tirelessly” during Covid-19.

Apart from this, the government is going to give the new ‘Face of DOE’ awards to two teachers — Raj Kumar and Suman Arora. Also, two teachers — Bharti Lalra and Rani Bharadwaj — will be given special awards for helping children with tablet devices to attend online classes. 

As per officials, they received 1,108 applications for the Delhi Government teachers awards, of which 122 have been selected by the panel for the award.  “The teachers of Delhi have played an important role in the tough times of Covid.

They have not only worked shoulder to shoulder with the administration but have also done remarkable work in managing vaccination, quarantine centres, distribution of food, mask enforcement and airport duty. Along with these, they also continued their actual work of teaching,” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.  He said the State Teacher Award for the year 2021 will be special in many ways as they  have made many changes to the State Teacher Award.

