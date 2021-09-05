Bihar: 80-year-old retired government teacher never too tired to guide a curious student 

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

PATNA: A teacher never retires, says Rajendra Dubey, who is in his eighties. He retired as a government teacher on October 30, 2003, but continues to teach students of various schools free of cost at his residence in the morning and evening hours.

“I am born to show the path of empowerment and enlightenment to the youth through education. That’s why I never consider myself as retired,” Dubey told this newspaper. He says September 5 should also be observed as ‘Shiksha-daan’ day. On Teachers’ Day every year, students taught by him assemble at his residence at Nawada village in Bihar’s Vaishali district to greet their “guruji”.

Dubey’s work has continued since the day he joined Vaishali’s Mansoorpur High School in 1966 after graduating in math and physics. “I not only provide tutorial support to the poor students but also identify their talent and try to guide them towards a specific area of interest through education,” says Dubey. Prabhat Kumar, a local youth said: “Guruji is very particular about his work -- even if a single student comes for his class, he would guide him.”

Dubey is reverentially called a ‘moving mathematician’. He does not take help from books to teach math. “I feel divine satisfaction through teaching. I call upon today’s teachers to develop a missionary zeal to help and inspire their pupils. There is no off day or retirement for a genuine teacher,” says Dubey.