STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Centre asks Northeast and hill states to speed up full Covid vaccination of 60-plus

The vulnerability of this age group makes this exercise of prime importance, underlined Bhushan.

Published: 05th September 2021 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Vaccine

A senior citizen gets a Covid vaccine shot. (Photo | Express_

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Saturday nudged Northeastern and hill states, where the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine is being prioritised over the second, to ensure full coverage of the 60-plus population, most vulnerable to severe coronavirus infection. In a review meeting of vaccination in the Northeastern states, apart from Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Uttarakhand, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the states need to quickly saturate the first dose coverage among the 18-plus category.

A Covid-19 vaccination camp in
progress in Thane on Saturday | PTI

However, he insisted, the states also must also focus on the 60-plus group as the coverage of both doses in this category is unsatisfactory in Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Meghalaya.

The vulnerability of this age group makes this exercise of prime importance, underlined Bhushan. The states were also apprised that the administration of the first dose has progressively outpaced the administration of second dose and therefore it may be necessary to earmark dose and days and set a target for the completion of the exercise for the beneficiaries due for second doses.  

The Centre also took stock of the state-wise balance stock of 0.5 ml syringes used in administering the jabs and vaccination coverage among special groups such as transgenders, persons with disabilities and prisoners apart from coverage among women particularly pregnant and lactating women was also discussed.

States were advised to closely monitor the stock from state vaccine stores to cold chain point, check rational distribution and restrict vaccine wastage to below 2%, update data on electronic vaccine intelligence network on a daily basis apart from other essential supplies necessary for inoculations.

OVER 66 CR DOSES  SUPPLIED
More than 66.07 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have so far been provided to states by the Centre for free and under the direct state procurement category, health ministry said on Saturday

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Northeast covid vaccination coronavirus covid
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp