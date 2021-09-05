Delhi government likely to buy more decomposer capsules

Siddhanta Mishra By

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government plans to procure ‘Pusa bio-decomposer’ on a large scale for stubble burning management in the city this year. Pusa bio-decomposer, developed by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Pusa, can turn crop residue into manure in 15 to 20 days and hence, can prevent stubble burning.

According to scientists at IARI, Delhi government officials have held meetings with the institute regarding the supply of the decomposer which is applied on paddy straw. Every year thick blanket of smoke engulfs large parts of northern Indian and the NCR due to mass burning of crop residue by farmers.

Last year around the same time, the AAP government had tied up with the IARI and adopted the environment friendly technology. “We are in touch with the Delhi government. Last year we got a good response. We may cover more area this time,” said Indramani Mishra, Agriculture Engineering

department head, IARI.

The institute has increased the production of the decomposer and target to produce between 40,000- 50,000 pouches this year, with each pouch costing `50- `70. One pouch contains four capsules which is sufficient for 1 hectare. It requires two-week time for converting the capsule into spray for easy dispersion.

According to AK Singh, director of IARI, they have decided to increase the cost per pouch. “This has been done keeping in mind we had to increase the production and work on an industrial level,” he said. Delhi government had widely promoted the use of this technology in Delhi and neighbouring states.