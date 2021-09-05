India, Croatia share ideas on critical issues, says External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that there are a lot of common positions that India and Croatia share, including issues like Indo-Pacific and their resolve to fight terrorism. “On international issues we shared a lot of common positions and perspectives. It was very apparent in our discussions on Indo-Pacific, on Afghanistan, on our resolve how to counter terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” the external affairs minister said at a joint press conference with his Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlic Radman on Saturday.

The minister is on a three-national Europe visit. He arrived in Slovenia on the invitation of his Slovenian counterpart to participate in the Gymnich, or the informal meeting of the EU foreign affairs council. On increased economic cooperation with Croatia, Jaishankar said that there is a lot of potential in sectors like pharmaceuticals and infrastructure. “We believe that Indian companies will find Croatia a very good platform to operate and invest,” Jaishankar commented.

In their meeting, Jaishankar and Radman discussed issues of mutual interest, India-EU relations, economic cooperation, post-Covid recovery and the situation in Afghanistan. “I value the perspectives that I heard from the Croatian side about the European Union, about the further prospects of the Union, about your own region. I think it is very helpful for us to get a better understanding of what is happening,” he said. The external affairs minister will proceed to Denmark for the final leg of his three-nation tour.