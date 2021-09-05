STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

India, Croatia share ideas on critical issues, says External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that there are a lot of common positions that India and Croatia share, including issues like Indo-Pacific and their resolve to fight terrorism.

Published: 05th September 2021 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that there are a lot of common positions that India and Croatia share, including issues like Indo-Pacific and their resolve to fight terrorism. “On international issues we shared a lot of common positions and perspectives. It was very apparent in our discussions on Indo-Pacific, on Afghanistan, on our resolve how to counter terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” the external affairs minister said at a joint press conference with his Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlic Radman on Saturday.

The minister is on a three-national Europe visit. He arrived in Slovenia on the invitation of his Slovenian counterpart to participate in the Gymnich, or the informal meeting of the EU foreign affairs council. On increased economic cooperation with Croatia, Jaishankar said that there is a lot of potential in sectors like pharmaceuticals and infrastructure. “We believe that Indian companies will find Croatia a very good platform to operate and invest,” Jaishankar commented.

In their meeting, Jaishankar and Radman discussed issues of mutual interest, India-EU relations, economic cooperation, post-Covid recovery and the situation in Afghanistan. “I value the perspectives that I heard from the Croatian side about the European Union, about the further prospects of the Union, about your own region. I think it is very helpful for us to get a better understanding of what is happening,” he said. The external affairs minister will proceed to Denmark for the final leg of his three-nation tour.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Jaishankar External Affairs Minister India Croatia relation
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp