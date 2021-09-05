STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Onus on Centre to pay heed to names reiterated for elevation as judges

The Supreme Court collegium reiterated the name of advocate Amitesh Banerjee, son of former SC judge Justice UC Banerjee, for elevation as judge at Calcutta High Court.

Published: 05th September 2021 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational image

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India NV Ramana’s move to clear 68 names for elevation as judges in 12 high courts across the country is not only a record in itself, but also a reiteration of several names despite the Centre’s objection. It will be interesting to see what happens next. According to the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP), the collegium’s reiteration over a name is binding on the government. So, the onus is now on the Centre to pave way for the appointments.

The Supreme Court collegium reiterated the name of advocate Amitesh Banerjee, son of former SC judge Justice UC Banerjee, for elevation as judge at Calcutta High Court. His father, Justice Banerjee, had headed the probe panel set up by the then UPA government in 2004 to rule out any foul play in the 2002 Sabarmati Express fire in Godhra, which triggered violent communal riots in Gujarat.

Last week, the Centre had sent back files of 14 names recommended by the collegium for five high courts. Two of them were sent back a second time, disregarding the fact that they were sent again by the collegium for consideration. 

According to a resolution, uploaded on the top court’s website on Friday night, four names were cleared for Calcutta High Court, including Amitesh, two for Jammu and Kashmir and one for Rajasthan and two for Karnataka. The collegium is yet to take a decision on four names related to the Delhi High Court and one for Kerala High Court.

While the list related to Calcutta HC that was sent back had five names in it, the collegium has reiterated only four. The resolution does not make note of the collegium’s decision regarding the fifth name. These five names were cleared by the SC collegium in July 2019. 

Similarly, one of the two names for Karnataka High Court has been reiterated for a second time, indicating the firm approach being adopted by the collegium. The lone name reiterated for Rajasthan High Court was among the two recommendations sent by the collegium in July, 2019. While the government had notified the appointment of one in November 2019, it chose to send back the other.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NV Ramana
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp