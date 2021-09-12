STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Centre yet to send forces to border of Assam, Mizoram

Meanwhile, the police forces of the two states have not pulled back from their positions in the disputed stretch.

Published: 12th September 2021 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

Assam-Mizoram

By August 3, the CRPF was scheduled to completely take over the disputed area. (File Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI: More than a month after Assam and Mizoram reached a pact to pull out police personnel from the disputed Lailapur-Vairengte border area, where on July 26 deadly clashes were reported, the complete takeover of the area by a Central police force as directed by the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA), is yet to happen. A highly placed source told this newspaper that CRPF, which was supposed to have been deployed in the area by now, has not been pressed into action as tensions have eased. 

Meanwhile, the police forces of the two states have not pulled back from their positions in the disputed stretch. The CRPF has written to the MHA seeking guidance. The ministry was informed about the current positioning of the state police forces in the area. The CRPF has not been given any urgent orders to deploy its personnel in the region, a senior government functionary told this newspaper.

By August 3, the CRPF was scheduled to completely take over the disputed area. Fierce border clashes between Assam and Mizoram was reported on July 26, when at least six Assam Police personnel and one civilian were killed.

Following the violence, Union home minister Amit Shah intervened and held teleconferences with the Chief Ministers of Assam and Mizoram. The CMs agreed to withdraw their personnel from the disputed stretch. After the home minister’s intervention, the CM of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, had also not pressed further on his demand for a CBI probe into the clashes. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Mizoram border conflict Centre forces Mizoram Assam border CRPF border Assam Mizoram Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp