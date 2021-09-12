CM Uddhav Thackeray promises Maharashtra rape trial by fast-track court

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday, September 11, 2021 called the rape and murder of a woman in Mumbai’s Sakinaka area a “blot on humanity”, and promised trial by a fast-track court in the case. The Chief Minister assured public that the perpetrator will be punished severely. “The trial in the case will be done on a fast-track court and the victim, who succumbed to injuries today, will get justice. I have directed the authorities to expedite the investigation into the case,” Thackeray said in a statement.

The chief minister said he has discussed the case with state home minister Dilip Walse Patil and Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale. The woman, 34, died in a civic-run hospital in Mumbai in the wee hours of Saturday, a day after she was raped and brutalised with an iron rod in a stationary vehicle parked by the roadside at Sakinaka. A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, which is being compared to the brutal attack on a woman in Delhi in 2012.

Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik echoed Thackeray on the matter and ensured a speedy probe. “Fast-track court should be set up for this case and there should be a punishment that warns people against committing such a heinous crime and also conveys the state government’s stand on it,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 10, Maheshwar Reddy, said that they received a call at 3 am regarding an injured couple on Khiarani Road in Sakinaka, Andheri East. The police found the woman lying unconscious inside a parked auto-rickshaw at the spot and she was taken to the Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar.