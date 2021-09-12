STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mizoram anticipates fresh refugee influx from Myanmar

About 150 people from Myanmar’s Chin State have fled to Mizoram over the past few days in the face of airstrikes.

Myanmar resistance

This image made from video by National Unity Government (NUG) via Facebook, shows Duwa Lashi La, the acting president of the NUG, posted on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 in Myanmar.(Photo | AP)

GUWAHATI: The government of Mizoram is anticipating a fresh influx of Myanmar refugees following “bombings” by the military of the neighbouring country. About 150 people from Myanmar’s Chin State have fled to Mizoram over the past few days in the face of airstrikes.

The development comes after the National Unity Government, formed by deposed lawmakers, called for a nationwide uprising against the military. Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana confirmed the bombings as well as the fresh influx of refugees. “I had received a report yesterday (Friday) on the bombing from a villager, who lives near the Mizoram-Myanmar border. He told me that the villagers had seen a Burmese village, called Lungler, being bombed by Myanmar jet fighters,” Lalchamliana told this newspaper.

He said if such actions by the Myanmar military continued, more refugees would come to Mizoram.
Six Mizoram districts—Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Serchhip, Hnahthial and Saitual - share a 510-km long porous border with Myanmar. Lalchamliana said an estimated 10,000 refugees have taken taking shelter in various parts of the state in the past few months. “The refugees have been given shelter by the villagers who are also taking care of their daily needs,” he said. 

