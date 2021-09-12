STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

New Delhi reports 35 fresh Covid cases, positivity rate stays unchanged

Only one fatality due to coronavirus has been reported this month, on September 7, as per the official figures. 

Published: 12th September 2021 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger entering the city to test for COVID-19, at a railway station in Ahmedabad

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

NEW DELHI:  Delhi on Saturday, September 11, 2021, recorded zero deaths due to Covid-19 while 35 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent, according to data shared by the city’s health department. 

The total number of cumulative cases on Saturday stood at 14,38,211. Over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered from the infection. 

Only one fatality due to coronavirus has been reported this month, on September 7, as per the official figures. On July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11, August 12, August 13, August 16,  August 20, August 21, August 22, August 23 and August 24, August 26, August 27, August 28 and  August 29, no death due to Covid-19 was recorded, as per the official data.

The daily case count had dropped to 20 on August 30, when one death was recorded, according to official figures. A total of 74,540 tests, including 51,930 RT-PCR tests and 22,610 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said. The death toll due to coronavirus in Delhi stood at 25,083. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Delhi Covid 19 Delhi Covid Delhi test positivity rate Delhi Covid 19 vaccinations vaccines Coronavirus New Delhi
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp