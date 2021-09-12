New Delhi reports 35 fresh Covid cases, positivity rate stays unchanged

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Delhi on Saturday, September 11, 2021, recorded zero deaths due to Covid-19 while 35 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent, according to data shared by the city’s health department.



The total number of cumulative cases on Saturday stood at 14,38,211. Over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

Only one fatality due to coronavirus has been reported this month, on September 7, as per the official figures. On July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11, August 12, August 13, August 16, August 20, August 21, August 22, August 23 and August 24, August 26, August 27, August 28 and August 29, no death due to Covid-19 was recorded, as per the official data.

The daily case count had dropped to 20 on August 30, when one death was recorded, according to official figures. A total of 74,540 tests, including 51,930 RT-PCR tests and 22,610 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said. The death toll due to coronavirus in Delhi stood at 25,083.