Permits extended to keep Delhi’s liquor reserves well-stocked

NEW DELHI: To ensure an incessant supply of liquor till November 17 when the new excise policy 2021-22 comes into effect in the national capital, the excise department has extended existing permits granted to wholesale and retail vendors including hotels, clubs, and restaurants to sell or serve alcohol.

However, all government retail vendors holding license (L8) for selling country liquor, trades possessing medical toiletry preparations (M&TP) permits, and canteen store departments (CSD/ military canteens) authorised to sell Indian or foreign liquors can continue to operate till March 31, 2022. The same extension is granted to individuals with L30 license required to stock liquor home in excess of the permissible limit.

The above permits would expire on September 30, and officials aware of the matter said that the extension or renewal of licenses was made for a smooth transition from the old policy to the new one. “To ensure smooth changeover and continuous supply of bonafide liquor to the city residents, it was decided to allow existing permit holders to continue till September 16, one day prior to the scheduled date of commencement of business for new licenses granted,” said an official.

Renewal or extension is subjected to the payment of pro-rata license fee as per the Delhi excise rules added the official. The deputy commissioner (excise) Anand Kumar Tiwari has already issued an order

regarding renewal and extension of the deadline for various categories licenses.

“All hotel, club, and restaurant (HCR) licenses for service of liquor ‘on’ the premises will continue to operate beyond 30.09.2021 till 16.11.2021. All CSD licenses and L-30 (personal Individual license) will continue to operate beyond 30.09.2021 till 31.03.2022 subject to change of duty rates for CSD under Rule 153 as and when the new amended rules come into effect,” said the order which was issued on Friday.

The branches concerned will issue separate fee orders if it is required, the order further stated.