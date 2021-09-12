STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan: Library on wheels, Paralympians' return and more

Four players from Rajasthan had won five medals at the Paralympics.

Published: 12th September 2021 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Avani Lekhara smiles on the range on her way to winning the Shooting Women's 10m AR Standing SH1 Final at the Asaka Shooting Range during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

India's Avani Lekhara (Photo | AP)

Library on carts a hit among children
In a unique initiative for children from remote villages of Rajasthan, a Mobile Library on camel carts has been started in 30 villages of the Jodhpur district.  The mobile library caters to children whose schools have been closed for many months due to the Corona crisis. As these desert areas have very poor internet connectivity, the children were unable to study online. As a result, the mobile library was started under the International Reading Campaign 2021 initiative and is being run by Room to Read and the District Administration. The Mobile Library has about 1,500 books. 

Rajasthan govt to rehabilitate paupers in Jaipur
The Social Welfare Department of Rajasthan government in association with the office of the Jaipur Police Commissioner has launched a campaign to make the Pink City free of beggars. More than 3,000 people who beg on the streets of Jaipur have been identified.  On the first day, the campaign started from Badi Choupar and Rambagh Circle. Beggars found in prominent intersections, religious and tourist places and various bus stops in these areas were moved to Government Ambedkar Hostel and Sarthak Manav Ashram. Four teams of 20 police personnel each have been formed to run the campaign. The government plans to impart necessary skills to the beggars to enable them to earn a living and lead a life of dignity.

MGNREGA worker turns village head 
As Guddi, an MNREGA worker and a resident of Chamu village, has become its Pradhan in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district. She contested the recent panchayat polls for Chamu Panchayat Samiti on Rashtriya Loktantrik Party’s ticket. Before the elections, Guddi was picking up earthen pots while working on an MGNREGA site for digging of a pond in her village. Now, people of the village are taking selfies with Guddi who is delighted at her becoming the village head. Guddi worked as a labourer in MGNREGA from 2019 to 2021, but as she was educated, she decided to contest the election.

Warm welcome for Paralympic medallist 
Players from Rajasthan who won medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games were given a warm welcome in Jaipur on Friday. Besides sports lovers, the state’s Sports Minister Ashok Chandana, reached Jaipur airport to greet the players. Four players from Rajasthan had won five medals at the Paralympics. After being welcomed at the airport, the players were taken to Jaipur’s famous Sawai Mansingh Stadium. At a special ceremony, the four medallists were given total prize money of Rs 10 crore by the state government. Avani Lekhara got Rs 4 crore for winning a gold and a bronze medal in shooting, Krishna Nagar got Rs 3 crore for winning gold medal in Badminton, Devendra Jhanjharia got Rs 2 crore for winning silver medal and Sunder Gurjar got Rs 1 crore for winning bronze medal in javelin throw. 

