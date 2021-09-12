STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Steep rise in number of Maoist surrenders, officials say pandemic among reasons 

Lack of strong leadership among insurgents, absence of young leaders, reduction in recruitment, deaths and illnesses due to Covid-19 and initiatives encouraging surrenders are seen as major factors.

Published: 12th September 2021 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

maoist, naxal

For representational purposes

NEW DELHI: While many Maoist insurgents put down arms before security forces every year, in 2021 the number of surrenders has seen a sharp spike. Officials say, given that there are three months still to go before year-end, if the current trend continues then total surrenders by Maoist insurgents may break a five-year record. The maximum number comes from  Chhattisgarh, where 312 Maoists have surrendered this year until August 31.

The total number of surrenders in the state in 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017 was 344, 315, 465 and 366, respectively. Lack of strong leadership among the insurgents, absence of young leaders, reduction in recruitment, deaths and illnesses due to Covid-19 and initiatives encouraging surrenders are seen as major factors. Among the most notable surrenders this year was that of hardcore Maoist Maharaj Pramanik, who was carrying a reward of `10 lakh. He surrendered before the Jharkhand police on August 26.

Chhattisgarh police chief DM Awasthi credited security measures and awareness campaigns by local police. “Local police and the Central Reserve Police Force have been tracking Maoists effectively. Initiatives and campaigns to encourage surrenders have also borne fruit,” he said. According to a senior CRPF official, “Resentment among the lower and middle rung cadres against their leadership has grown during the pandemic. The lower-rung could not get treatment.

That resentment has added to the disillusionment among the CPI (Maoist) cadre.”Of the 52 Maoists who surrendered in Telangana on September 9, the average age was 20.8 years, home ministry sources said. Deaths of security forces and civilians have come down by 80%, from an all-time high of 1,005 in 2010.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maoist insurgents Maoist surrenders Chhattisgarh Maoists Jharkhand Maoists
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp