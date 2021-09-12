STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Through a vintage lens

An upcoming three-day workshop by Gurugram’s Museo Camera will introduce photography enthusiasts to the art of ‘analogue’.

Published: 12th September 2021 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Tintype shoot at Museo Camera.

Tintype shoot at Museo Camera.

The technology that we create for the future is always focused on instant gratification. This holds particularly true for photography — an art that has seen a major shift even before digitisation. Talking to us about this change, photographer, historian and archivist Aditya Arya shares, “Today, photography is all about the delete button.

Earlier, there was nothing that could be deleted. In the 19th Century, photographers used to spend hours creating images. It was a slow and immersive process. Analogue photographers come from a time when the image was created in your mind and you knew exactly what you were doing.” Arya, who is the founder of Museo Camera Centre for the Photographic Arts, Gurugram, rues, “Today’s generation has no idea of how photography originated.”

To make the younger generation aware of the history of photography, Museo Camera has collaborated with 1839 Centre for Historic Photographic Processes (CHPP), an Ahmedabad-based initiative founded by photographer Malhar Dhruv. The two organisations will be conducting ‘Tintypes & Ambrotypes’, a three-day workshop on the 19th Century positive wet-plate photographic processes, from September 20-22.

As an eminent commercial and travel photographer, Arya, who has dedicated 40 years to the art, has been studying the history of photography for the past 10-15 years. He mentions, “It is very important for young photographers to slow down, experience and learn to see something before they click the [camera] button. They should know everything from the processes to the technology, capturing devices, emulsions and surfaces — glass plates, metals plates, silver plates — rolls, films, and how the silver grains convert into pixels. But there are very few places where you can learn the history as well as the processes of photography.”

This immersive workshop will guide participants through the basics of making positive collodion (an adhesive on which you pour silver nitrate that reacts with light and creates a photograph) images, from cutting the glass to coating the emulsion, exposing, developing, and varnishing the plates. 1839 CHPP founder Dhruv, who has been working on these processes for over 10 years now, will conduct the workshop.

Blast from the past
Tintypes and ambrotypes are variants of the wet-plate collodion process that were majorly used from the 1850s to 1870s for studio portraits. Sharing the difference between them, Dhruv says, “Ambrotype is done on glass, while tintype is done on tin plates. When you are shooting on glass, it becomes a negative. When it’s shot on black glass, it becomes a positive but it’s still glass, and the tintype is done on a tin plate.” However, this isn’t the only difference. Dhruv continues, “The second difference lies in the development. The concentration of active agent (ferrous sulphate), and the formula for development are different for both. We stop the development when we start seeing the midtones, highlights and shadows. The nuances change in both the processes.”

A work of art
In both these processes, the plate (metal or glass) is coated with collodion first. It is then dipped in silver nitrate. “When we dip it, the salts react. Then, we take this plate into the camera with the help of film holders, and then we shoot. After the shoot, we come to the darkroom and process it. It is developed and fixed under the solution of sodium thiosulphate aka HYPO. The whole process takes two to three hours depending upon the weather, light, temperature, and chemistry. Then, we put it under running water to wash the chemicals and varnish it. Through the entire process, the plate has to be wet till development,” explains Dhruv.

The processes, though simple, are works of art as well. Arya elaborates, “How you pour the chemical is the art; then you have to process it within five or six minutes. Each sheet has to be individually coated and put into the camera. The pictures are clicked by different kinds of cameras.” For the workshop, they will be using a relatively modern camera — a slightly-modified SINAR large format 4x5 inches film camera, from the late 1970s.

Arya is partially responsible for Dhruv’s interest in this art. Dhruv mentions, “I started experimenting with him, and became fascinated with it. Later, I learnt from Mark Osterman (a photographic process historian from New York), who taught me the nuances.” He concludes by telling us how digital photography functions on similar aesthetic. “During the film days,” he adds, “the colour rendition of every brand was different. I feel a photographer and a student should learn where these aesthetics have come from. It will enhance their knowledge of photography.”

Workshop schedule

Sept 20: Participants will be taught about the history of these forms. In the second half of the day, they will also be introduced to the dark room.

Sept 21: Understand the art of making ambrotypes and tintypes. The participants will also start creating these.

Sept 22: Hands-on experience of creating photos using the processes.

To register, check out @museo_camera on Instagram.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Analog photography Museo Camera Centre for the Photographic Arts CHPP 1839 Centre for Historic Photographic Processes Tintypes Ambrotypes large format SINAR medium format
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp