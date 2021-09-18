Kolkata Diary

Pranab Mondal By

St Xavier’s University to introduce new courses

St Xavier’s University in New Town, Kolkata has decided to introduce courses in statistics and computer science starting from next year. Courses with specialisation in data analytics would be introduced at undergraduate and postgraduate levels. The university has been gathering feedback from mid-July from academics, students and professionals working in the industry. After analysing the data, the university has decided to start a faculty of science with courses in statistics and computer science. So far, the university has offered courses only in commerce and humanities subjects.

Kolkata to get construction waste processing facility

A processing plant that can handle construction and demolition waste will soon come up in Kolkata, a senior official of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) said. Anybody, from real estate developers building big apartment complexes to commoners building or demolishing their homes, can send the construction/demolition waste to the plant that will be set up on a two-acre plot at Patharghata, near New Town. The KMC has provided the plot and will fund its construction and operation for 10 years. A private company from Hyderabad, Hyderabad Integrated MSW Private Ltd, will build and operate the plant with the funds provided by KMC. Residents hope that once the plant is operational, there be will no piling of construction or demolition waste on roadsides.

Health dept sanctions 435 paediatric ICU beds

The state health department has sanctioned 435 new paediatric intensive care unit (PICU) beds across the state, anticipating of a surge in Covid-19 cases. In Kolkata alone, 218 PICU beds have been sanctioned in seven hospitals. Besides, 80 neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) beds have been sanctioned at SSKM Hospital and 10 at Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital. A letter to medical superintends of the hospitals stated that these units are to be made functional within a short period. Doctors said there are concerns about a possible third Covid-19 wave.

800 Jadavpur students yet to get first dose

As many as 800 students of Jadavpur University are yet to get even the first dose of their Covid vaccination. About, 2,000 students said they have gotten the first dose. The findings of a survey, which the university carried out among its students, have been shared with the higher education department, which had sought reports from colleges and universities on the status of vaccination among students. JU teachers told vice chancellor Suranjan Das that the use of masks should be made mandatory for attending in-person classes. According to teachers, most of the students who are visiting the campus now are not wearing masks. Partha Pratim Roy, the general secretary of the teachers’ association, who supervised the survey, said about 5,500 students participated in it.