Centre asks states to monitor infection spread among kids

NEW DELHI: The Centre, in a national review meeting of the coronavirus status in India on Saturday, asked states to closely monitor infection spread in children, considering that a few states have reopened schools. The instruction comes amid concerns that kids may be more vulnerable to infection if there is a next wave in India.

In August-September, physical classes in many states, mainly for secondary and senior secondary students and also for primary level kids in some states, have begun. Union cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba asked state health administrators to undertake granular analysis of their Covid trajectory, ramp up health infrastructure, undertake stocking of medicines and augment human resources, to meet any surge in cases.

In 15 states with 70 districts where Covid-19 cases still remain a major concern (34 of these districts have positivity exceeding 10% and in 36 districts, positivity is in the range of 5%-10%), authorities were asked to pay extra attention on curbing the spread of cases.

In view of the festive season, states were directed to ensure necessary precautions and effective enforcement for avoidance of mass gatherings and congested closed spaces. The Centre insisted that existing guidelines regarding malls, local markets and places of worship are to be followed.

States were also instructed to monitor the case trajectories in all districts on a daily basis to identify early warning signals and ensure imposition of restrictions.

Gauba also suggested carrying out a district-level review and ensuring that adequate medical infrastructure and supplies commensurate with projected requirements are urgently mobilised. In addition, the health ministry has asked states to implement intensive containment and active surveillance in clusters reporting high cases and not delay imposition of restrictions and raising testing while maintaining RT-PCR ratio. It has also asked states to ensure prompt commissioning of PSA plants, oxygen cylinders, concentrators and ventilators and to carry out regular reviews.