STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi riots: Charges framed against two for attack on shrine

According to the police, both were part of a riotous mob. Their Call Data Record locations were found at the Bhajanpura intersection and in nearby areas where the alleged incident took place.

Published: 19th September 2021 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Riots

Protesters during clashes in Northeast Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

NEW DELHI:  A Delhi court has framed charges of rioting, arson and property damage against two men for allegedly setting a shrine on fire, vandalising and looting houses and shops during the riots last year. 

As per the charge sheet, while accused Gaurav allegedly put a shrine on fire with a petrol bomb in Delhi’s Bhajanpura area, accused Prashant Malhotra looted and vandalised shops, houses and vehicles on February 24, 2020. Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav framed charges under requisite sections against the two accused and explained it to them in vernacular, in the presence of their lawyers. The accused pleaded not guilty and claimed trial in the case.

According to the police, both were part of a riotous mob. Their Call Data Record locations were found at the Bhajanpura intersection and in nearby areas where the alleged incident took place. The case was registered on the complaint of an assistant sub-inspector and the two were arrested on April 3, 2020. They were, however, released on a bail by the court ten days later, according to the final report. 

They have been charged under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees). Charges have also been framed under IPC sections 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance), 34 (common intention) and sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi court Bhajanpura area ritos Delhi riots
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp