Delhi riots: Charges framed against two for attack on shrine

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has framed charges of rioting, arson and property damage against two men for allegedly setting a shrine on fire, vandalising and looting houses and shops during the riots last year.

As per the charge sheet, while accused Gaurav allegedly put a shrine on fire with a petrol bomb in Delhi’s Bhajanpura area, accused Prashant Malhotra looted and vandalised shops, houses and vehicles on February 24, 2020. Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav framed charges under requisite sections against the two accused and explained it to them in vernacular, in the presence of their lawyers. The accused pleaded not guilty and claimed trial in the case.

According to the police, both were part of a riotous mob. Their Call Data Record locations were found at the Bhajanpura intersection and in nearby areas where the alleged incident took place. The case was registered on the complaint of an assistant sub-inspector and the two were arrested on April 3, 2020. They were, however, released on a bail by the court ten days later, according to the final report.

They have been charged under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees). Charges have also been framed under IPC sections 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance), 34 (common intention) and sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act.