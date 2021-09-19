STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Long-awaited Dhansa Bus Stand Metro Station opens for public

1.2km-long section connecting to Najafgarh expected to help residents of 50 plus villages

Published: 19th September 2021 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

New Dhansa Bus Stand-Najafgarh section of the Grey Line is likely to reduce the traffic woes of many Delhiites.

New Dhansa Bus Stand-Najafgarh section of the Grey Line is likely to reduce the traffic woes of many Delhiites. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  The much-awaited Dhansa Bus Stand metro station-Najafgarh section on the Grey Line of Delhi Metro was finally thrown open to the public on Saturday. The station was inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri via video-conferencing.

After flagging off the metro, Kejriwal said, “There are about 50 such villages in the area from where a large number of people come to inner Delhi to work. They had to cross the Phirni Road Chowk to get to the metro, which would result in a huge traffic jam at the Chowk. Now, people won’t need to cross the Chowk and stand in traffic. The route may be just 1.5 km long, but it is a very significant stretch for the residents. A large number of people come from Jhajjar, Haryana to work in Delhi. They too will get help from this service.”

The CM said, “I remember how in February 2015, when I visited the region for the election campaign, people would put forth a demand. They asked us to set up one more station on the stretch. We promised them that we would get the Dhansa Station constructed.”  

“It was one of the first things we did when we came into power. The government had put forth a proposal which the Centre approved,” Kejriwal added. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot took to Twitter to share his delight and said, “Congratulations Najafgarh. Today is very important to me for two reasons. First as the Transport Minister of Delhi - expanding the existing metro network and second as the MLA of Najafgarh - a new metro station (Dhansa Bus Stand) is being added to the Najafgarh constituency.”

The 1.2-kilometer long station is an underground station of the presently operational Dwarka-Najafgarh stretch. Besides, the art and decoration work, the station has seven escalators, exit gates, and a six-coach platform. It will also serve as Najafgarh depot.

Besides, the station has a four-level underground structure with the platform constructed at the bottom (at an approximate depth of 18 metres) followed by concourse and then an entire floor for the parking on the upper deck with roof level at the top (ground level).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhansa Bus Stand Metro Delhi
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp