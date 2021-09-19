Long-awaited Dhansa Bus Stand Metro Station opens for public

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The much-awaited Dhansa Bus Stand metro station-Najafgarh section on the Grey Line of Delhi Metro was finally thrown open to the public on Saturday. The station was inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri via video-conferencing.

After flagging off the metro, Kejriwal said, “There are about 50 such villages in the area from where a large number of people come to inner Delhi to work. They had to cross the Phirni Road Chowk to get to the metro, which would result in a huge traffic jam at the Chowk. Now, people won’t need to cross the Chowk and stand in traffic. The route may be just 1.5 km long, but it is a very significant stretch for the residents. A large number of people come from Jhajjar, Haryana to work in Delhi. They too will get help from this service.”

The CM said, “I remember how in February 2015, when I visited the region for the election campaign, people would put forth a demand. They asked us to set up one more station on the stretch. We promised them that we would get the Dhansa Station constructed.”

“It was one of the first things we did when we came into power. The government had put forth a proposal which the Centre approved,” Kejriwal added. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot took to Twitter to share his delight and said, “Congratulations Najafgarh. Today is very important to me for two reasons. First as the Transport Minister of Delhi - expanding the existing metro network and second as the MLA of Najafgarh - a new metro station (Dhansa Bus Stand) is being added to the Najafgarh constituency.”

The 1.2-kilometer long station is an underground station of the presently operational Dwarka-Najafgarh stretch. Besides, the art and decoration work, the station has seven escalators, exit gates, and a six-coach platform. It will also serve as Najafgarh depot.

Besides, the station has a four-level underground structure with the platform constructed at the bottom (at an approximate depth of 18 metres) followed by concourse and then an entire floor for the parking on the upper deck with roof level at the top (ground level).