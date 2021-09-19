Message for Congress leaders locked in duels?

Richa Sharma By

NEW DELHI: After a tough stand taken by the high command to end the power tussle in Punjab, the focus will now be on settling internal feuds in two other Congress-ruled states — Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh — where the party is facing similar trouble over power sharing. A senior Congress leader said the decision to ask Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to step down is a signal to Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan and Bhupesh Bhagel in Chhattisgarh. Both are entwined in similar battles in their states.

Like in Punjab, Congress has been trying to amicably settle differences between the leaders. But if that does not work, tough decisions may have to be taken. This can also be seen a message to the dissenting group of leaders (G23), who have been questioning the leadership over several issues. Trouble between Gehlot and former Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot is growing, with the latter pushing for a change of guard. A temporary truce formula was worked out between the two after a botched coup attempt by Pilot in 2020.

“Gehlot has been not agreeing to the formula of cabinet expansion to induct MLAs from Pilot’s camp. He is not even coming to Delhi, citing some reason or the other. Focus in the coming days will be on Rajasthan,” said sources.

The party high command is also keeping an eye on Chhattisgarh, where Baghel and his cabinet minister TS Singh Deo are at crossroads over change of guard. Former Congress chief Rahu Gandhi has held a series of meetings with both over the promise of rotational CM made to Singh Deo at the time of government formation. “Baghel has been given a lifeline for the time being and Deo has been assured that the promise of rotational CM will be fulfilled. We may see progress on this front after Assembly polls,” said another leader.