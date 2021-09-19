‘Mobile Music Bus’ hits road, aims to create future musicians from schools in Delhi

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: In order to inspire music and artistic interest among children studying in government schools, the Aam Aadmi Party government launched a first-ever ‘Mobile Music Bus’ on Saturday.

“Under this, the children won’t have to go to any centre to learn music. Instead, this bus will bring music to the doorsteps of their schools,” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Under this project, a bus has been transformed into a moving music class, a high-quality music recording studio and a performing stage. This Mobile Music Bus will reach 5,000 children from government schools as well as low-income communities in Delhi to enable learning through music through regular workshops conducted by trained facilitators.

Calling it India’s first mobile music classroom and recording studio, Sisodia said, “Children will no longer need to go out to learn music. Instead, the music itself will reach them. The Mobile Music Bus will reach children at large, identify their artistic passion and help them achieve the heights of success in the field of music.”

Sisodia said every family expected their children to have some artistic talent, but when the children wanted to make art their passion, they were asked to focus on studies. Sisodia said, “The Delhi Government has started the School of Specialised Excellence so that the children can focus on their passion from a young age and develop it.

The Performing and Visual Arts domain of the School of Specialized Excellence will ensure that, for an artist, art is their education. Until now, only science was considered as the subject of specialized education but this perception would change now and the children would be given specialized education.” Further, the Mobile Music Bus Studio is equipped with a Smart TV, which will be used to share digital educational music videos on various issues.