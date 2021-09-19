STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No question of alliance with BJP, says Sena leader 

Uddhav’s recent comment that a BJP leader is his future colleague had set off rumour mills

Published: 19th September 2021 08:45 AM

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

MUMBAI:  After Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called a BJP leader a future colleague, Shiv Sena said leader Sanjay Raut said the CM’s comment must not be misunderstood or seen as a hint that the Sena will join hands with the BJP soon. Uddhav, while speaking at an event recently, called the Union minister for state Raosaheb Danave a future colleague of his. The remark has led to speculation that the two parties, once allies, may join hands again. 

However, Raut said what Uddhav meant was that many BJP leaders are planning to join the Shiv Sena, therefore, these BJP leaders will become future colleagues of those in the Shiv Sena. Raut asserted that is no question of Shiv Sena allying with the BJP. “Maha Vikas Aghadi will complete five years under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray. It is not in the nature of the Shiv Sena to do backstabbing. Whatever we say it’s straight, not one thing here and something there. Our party has an alliance with the Congress and the NCP, and therefore, there is no question of breaking with them and joining hands with the BJP,” Raut clarified.

Raut said many BJP MLAs are fed up with their party. “Many BJP leaders, particularly MLAs are fed up with the party. They lost their trust and faith in the BJP leadership. The party tried to keep them in the party by assuring them from time to time that the Maha Vikas Aghadi will fail,” Raut said.

NCP minister and chief spokesperson Nawab Malik confirmed that there are several BJP MLAs who are ready to jump the ship. He said, the BJP has no future in Maharashtra. After party MLAs realized that the Maha Vikas Aghadi is here to stay, they have become agitated with the BJP leadership.

TAGS
Sanjay Raut BJP Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra
Comments

