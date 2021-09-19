Order to shut Gurdwara Bangla Sahib 

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Chanakyapuri has ordered closure of Gurdwara Bangla Sahib for the alleged violations of Covid protocols. The SDM said the order was issued according to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) directives.

As per the DDMA, religious places are allowed to open but entry of visitors is prohibited. The order in question was issued on Thursday following a report by the executive magistrate (Chanakyapuri) after it was found that the management of gurdwara had “allowed (visitors) prayers inside”, which is violative of DDMA order dated September 15.

The order has asked management of gurudwara, one of the most prominent Sikh shrines in the national capital, to be closed for the visitors with immediate effect.The decision, however, is being opposed by Sikh leaders and Shiromani Akali Dal. SAD spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for action against the officials concerned.

Sirsa, who is also the outgoing president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), in a video message, posted on Twitter demanded Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal for “suspension” of officers concerned.

“Cheap action by SDM Chanakyapuri by passing this order to close Gurdwara Sri Bangla Sahib for Covid Violations! We demand @ArvindKejriwal to take strictest action against concerned DC & SDM Geeta Grover,” he tweeted. He has also written to Kejriwal to immediately revoke the order.Manjit Singh GK, president of Jago Party also criticised the closure order.

“During Covid pandemic, all religious places were closed. However, all offices and establishments are open now. This order should be immediately withdrawn,” he said.