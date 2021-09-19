STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Order to shut Gurdwara Bangla Sahib 

As per the DDMA, religious places are allowed to open but entry of visitors is prohibited.

Published: 19th September 2021 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, one of the most prominent Sikh gurdwaras in Delhi, has the best facilities for the differently-abled in the city| Aditya Mukherjee

Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, one of the most prominent Sikh gurdwaras in Delhi. (File photo| Aditya Mukherjee)

NEW DELHI:  The sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Chanakyapuri has ordered closure of Gurdwara Bangla Sahib for the alleged violations of Covid protocols. The SDM said the order was issued according to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) directives.

As per the DDMA, religious places are allowed to open but entry of visitors is prohibited. The order in question was issued on Thursday following a report by the executive magistrate (Chanakyapuri) after it was found that the management of gurdwara had “allowed (visitors) prayers inside”, which is violative of DDMA order dated September 15.

The order has asked management of gurudwara, one of the most prominent Sikh shrines in the national capital, to be closed for the visitors with immediate effect.The decision, however, is being opposed by Sikh leaders and Shiromani Akali Dal. SAD spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for action against the officials concerned.

Sirsa, who is also the outgoing president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), in a video message, posted on Twitter demanded Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal for “suspension” of officers concerned.

“Cheap action by SDM Chanakyapuri by passing this order to close Gurdwara Sri Bangla Sahib for Covid Violations! We  demand @ArvindKejriwal to take strictest action against concerned DC & SDM Geeta Grover,” he tweeted. He has also written to Kejriwal to immediately revoke the order.Manjit Singh GK, president of Jago Party also criticised the closure order.

“During Covid pandemic, all religious places were closed. However, all offices and establishments are open now. This order should be immediately withdrawn,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gurdwara Bangla Sahib Delhi
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp