STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Kanhaiya Kumar, Jignesh Mevani to join Congress on September 28

Sources in Congress said Rahul Gandhi wants to overhaul the Congress party by bringing more young and fresh faces to take on the BJP. 

Published: 26th September 2021 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar

Kanhaiya Kumar (Photo | PTI)

CPI leader and former JNU students’ union president Kanhaiya Kumar and Gujarat Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani are set to join the Congress next week, party sources said. Mevani told a news agency that they would be joining the grand old party on September 28, 2021. Kumar had joined the Communist Party of India (CPI) ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election and had unsuccessfully contested from Begusarai in Bihar against Giriraj Singh of the BJP.

Mevani, a Scheduled Caste leader and currently a legislator from the Vadgam constituency in Gujarat is the convener of the Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch (RDAM). He is a lawyer-activist and a former journalist. Mevani’s entry into the Congress comes at a time when it is wooing the Scheduled Castes after making one amongst them the chief minister of Punjab.

He had met with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently where this decision of joining Congress was taken. Sources said that Mevani will be made a working president of the party’s state unit Kanhaiya is likely to be given a bigger role in Bihar Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Mevani’s joining Congress shows that the party wants to bring more strong SC voices to the party.  He had hailed the Congress decision to make a SC leader the Punjab CM. “It will have a tremendous impact amongst not just Dalits but all the subaltern masses. For Dalits, the move is not just brilliant but soothing too” he tweeted. 

Sources in Congress said Rahul Gandhi wants to overhaul the Congress party by bringing more young and fresh faces to take on the BJP. Sources said that political strategist Prashant Kishore is instrumental in bringing both  Kanhaiya and Mevani into party as part of strategy to counter the ruling BJP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanhaiya Kumar Gujarat Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani Kanhaiya Mevani Congress Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp