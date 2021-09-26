Post Rohini shootout, plea in Delhi High Court to ensure safety at district courts

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court urging it to direct authorities to take measures for the safety and security of district courts, a day after a shootout inside the Rohini courtroom left three gangsters dead and a law intern injured.

The petition filed by a woman advocate said she has been practising in various Delhi courts for years, but it has become unsafe for her and thousands of fellow lawyers to visit there as they have become an ‘easy terrain’ for gangsters to settles scores.

“It is painful that a young legal professional has also got severely injured in the scary incident. This shootout inside the court again puts a big question mark on the safety and security of judges, lawyers and litigants inside the district courts in Delhi,” petitioner advocate Deepa Joseph said.

The plea sought direction to the Delhi Police and the Bar Council of Delhi to consider instructing all police personnel at court entrances to ensure that they check the ID cards of every lawyer who enters the court premises.

It also directed to raise security and frisking level of lawyers at par with the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court, and to take disciplinary action against the officers who fail to implement the direction with utmost diligence.