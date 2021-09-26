STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parents, teachers protest to demand reopening of schools in Delhi

The government had clarified that no student would be forced to attend physical classes and the consent of parents would be mandatory. 

Published: 26th September 2021

Parents protest outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, demanding physical classes for students.

Parents protest outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, demanding physical classes for students. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  A group of parents and school teachers on Saturday, September 25, 2021, staged a protest outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence and demanded reopening of schools for students of primary section and classes 6-8. 

Following a marked improvement in the Covid-19 situation in the national capital, the government had last month announced that schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges and coaching institutions would reopen from September 1. 

The government had clarified that no student would be forced to attend physical classes and the consent of parents would be mandatory.  RC Jain, president of the Delhi State Public Schools Management Association (DPSMA) said the government said they would analyse the situation after reopening of schools for Classes 9-12 and then decide on reopening further.

Jain said, “It has been close to a month but there has been no Covid case reported from any school. Even the positivity rate in the national capital is below 0.1 per cent.” He further added, “We want that schools should be reopened not only for classes 6-8 but also for primary classes. If there is a change in the current scenario, they can be closed again,” he said. Jain said parents and school teachers also participated in the protest. 

