Raipur Diary: E-shram registration, new sports facilities and more

NDMC wins big at corporate awards event

Mining giant National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (NMDC), with almost 70 per cent share of its annual iron ore production concentrated in Chhattisgarh, has emerged as a big winner at All India Corporate Collateral Awards 2021. The organisation brought home Corporate Communication Excellence Awards in 13 categories at the Global Communication Conclave organised by the Public Relations Council of India. “NMDC understands the responsibility of creating awareness about the mine-to-metal value chain,” said P Jaya Prakash, head of corporate communication-NMDC.

Sports facilities built at Rs 42 crore inaugurated by CM

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday, September 25, 2021, inaugurated various sports facilities worth `42 crore in the cities of Raipur and Bilaspur. The academies of football, archery, athletics and kabaddi were launched while ground breaking was performed for two sports hostels, a synthetic track and field for athletics. Once clubbed among the Bimaru (acronym coined for the poor backward centrally located) states, the state of Chhattisgarh trying to realise its potential by nurturing future sports champions with ‘Khelbo-Jeetbo-Gadbo Nava Chhattisgarh’ as the new sports mantra. Chhattisgarh Sports Development Authority is actively engaging in promoting modern and traditional forms of sports among the aspiring youth in the state.

e-Shram portal registration drive attracts crowd

Workers from the unorganised sector turned up in enormous strength to get registered on the e-Shram portal of the ministry of labour and employment. The event was organised by the Common Service Centre (CSC) that delivers Government of India e-Services to rural and remote locations. “Besides agriculture labourers, workers in the field of construction, automobile, transport, hardware, small-scale industries, among others can get registered on the portal,” said Brijmohan Agrawal, senior BJP MLA during the registration drive.

Railway GM interacts with train passengers

The general manager of South East Central Railway (SECR) zone, Alok Kumar, and a team of officials interacted with passengers travelling in general, sleeper and air-conditioned coaches to get feedback about the facilities. While advising the passengers to strictly follow the Covid-19 protocol, the GM asked them to cooperate in maintaining cleanliness. Many travellers suggested that the quality of food served in the trains should be improved. They also urged the railways to restore the facilities which were earlier available but withdrawn during the pandemic.

Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh

ejaz@newindianexpress.com