STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Boost to trade, connectivity with broad gauge train to Nepal

The PM said he and his Nepal counterpart have agreed to give priority to cross-border connectivity initiatives.

Published: 03rd April 2022 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his visiting Nepal counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba on Saturday jointly flagged-off the inaugural run of the first broad-gauge passenger train, marking the resumption of cross-border rail services between Jayanagar (India) and Kurtha (Nepal). Regular passenger services will commence from April 3 on the newly gauge-converted 34.9 km section which is part of the 86.72 km-long Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas international rail project.

Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba along
with his wife Arzu Rana Deuba pay
tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
in New Delhi on Saturday | PTI

The resumption of rail services after eight years will facilitate better connectivity to the people of Jayanagar in India and Kurtha, Inerva, Khajurti, Mahinathpur, Baidehi, Pahekha Janakpur and other bordering areas of Nepal. After flagging-off the rail service through video-conferencing, PM Modi said the friendly ties between India and Nepal are unique and such an example is not seen anywhere else in the world.

“Our civilization, our culture, and the threads of our exchange have been linked since ancient times,” Modi said, adding that both India and Nepal have been together in each other’s happiness and hard times since time immemorial and would remain so in the future as well.

The PM said he and his Nepal counterpart have agreed to give priority to cross-border connectivity initiatives. “The beginning of Jaynagar-Kurtha rail service is a part of this.”

Meanwhile, railway authorities said services would further be extended up to Bijalpura (Nepal) on the section in the near future. Bijalpura is around 17 km ahead of Kurtha. To facilitate train movement, the Nepal railways has purchased two train sets at around  `1 billion from the Konkan Rail Corporation Limited. The rakes of these trains were handed over to the Nepal railway last year with 2 AC coaches and other non-AC coaches.

Railway sources said this project has around 2.95 km falling in the Indian territory while the remaining length of the section — 65.75 km, falls under Nepal’s territory. According to the railway ministry, train services on Jaynagar-Kurtha will boost trade and develop the areas through which the rail passes. There are eight stations, six halts and 47 road-crossing on the newly gauge-converted Jayanagar- Kurtha rail section. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sher Bahadur Deuba Prime Minister Nepal Passenger train Rail service
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp