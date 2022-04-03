STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

India-Nepal boundary disputes, trade in focus at Modi-Deuba meet

For his part, Modi said it was discussed that the open borders between India and Nepal should not be misused.

Published: 03rd April 2022 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba remotely launch a rail service to Nepal. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

PM Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba remotely launch a rail service to Nepal. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

NEW DELHI: The contentious India-Nepal boundary issue figured briefly in the talks prime ministers Narendra Modi and Sher Bahadur Deuba had here on Saturday, with the latter suggesting the establishment of a bilateral mechanism to address it. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said there was a general understanding that the issue needed to be addressed in a responsible manner. 

The border issue became a flashpoint a couple of years ago after Kathmandu put out a political map that showed three Indian territories - Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipulekh - as part of Nepal.

For his part, Modi said it was discussed that the open borders between India and Nepal should not be misused. “We discussed that the open borders of India and Nepal should not be misused by unwanted elements. We also stressed on maintaining close cooperation between our defence and security agencies,” Modi said while reaffirming India’s Neighbourhood First policy.

Around 98% of Nepal’s transit trade takes place through India and nearly 65% of Nepal’s total trade is with India. So, keeping an eye on cross-border operations is crucial for security.

Among the important takeaways was the restoration of a cross-border passenger rail service. A 35-km Jaynagar-Kurtha section — part of the 68.7 km Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardidas rail link built under the Central government’s grant — was inaugurated. India also launched the RuPay card facility in Nepal and both prime ministers jointly inaugurated the 90 km long 132 KVDC Solar Corridor Transmission line and substation built under the Line of Credit extended by India. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nepal India-Nepal boundary Narendra Modi Sher Bahadur Deuba Border issue
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp