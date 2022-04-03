STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMRC honours Kargil War hero

Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro (File Photo | DMRC)

NEW DELHI: As part of the ongoing ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebration commemorating 75 years of India’s independence, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) Metro Adventure Club on Saturday organised a trip to the National War Memorial.   

DMRC MD felicitates Param
Veer Chakra awardee Yogendra
Singh Yadav | express

The event was also graced by the newly appointed Vikas Kumar, Managing Director of DMRC. He felicitated Param Veer Chakra awardee and Kargil War hero Yogendra Singh Yadav who is a Subedar Major and Honorary Captain with a miniature metro train model. 

More than 200 participants including DMRC employees, family members and children took an hour-long trip to the memorial and interacted with Yadav motivated everyone with his memories of the Kargil War.

The National War Memorial located near India Gate was inaugurated in the year 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The monument was built to honour and remember more than 26,000 soldiers of the Indian Armed forces who sacrificed their lives to defend the sovereignty and integrity of our nation.

The Metro Adventure Club is an initiative launched by the DMRC in April 2015 which aims to promote knowledge-based adventure and sports activities. Many activities have been organized from time to time such as heritage walks to historical monuments such as Qutab Minar, Red Fort, Old Delhi heritage lanes, trips to Uttarakhand among others. 

The event, organised on the occasion of ‘World Heritage Day’, was arranged in association with ‘Delhi Walks’ which arranges guided walks to various heritage locations in the national capital.

