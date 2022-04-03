STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

East Delhi Municipal Corporation simplifies process of getting health trade licence; will grant in 30 days

Within 30 working days, the officials concerned will process the applications, complete the inspection and generate a regular health trade licence.

Published: 03rd April 2022 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Signature, office, pen, documents, registration

Rimage used for representational purpose only.(Pexels)

NEW DELHI: The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has simplified the process of getting a health trade licence, which will now be granted in 30 working days instead of the 60-day period earlier, the civic body said on Saturday.

Under the new health trade policy, for new licences, the traders will have to fill up an online application, upload the required documents and pay the licence fee, and a provisional licence would be auto-generated, which will be valid for 30 working days. Within 30 working days, the officials concerned will process the applications, complete the inspection and generate a regular health trade licence.

If the new licence is not regularised within the stipulated time period, a “deemed licence will be automatically generated and responsibility will be fixed against concerned officials,” the EDMC said in a statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
East Delhi Municipal Corporation Health trade licence
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp