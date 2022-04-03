A school teacher who spreads his mantra to save children from illiteracy trap

Vineet Upadhyay By

UTTARAKHAND: Nor over three decades, Rajiv Panthri (55), a state government school teacher in Dehradun has been persuading the people to send their children to government schools. He has saved thousands of children from falling into the illiteracy trap.

Panthri, born and brought up in Naugaonkhal village in Pauri district, offers free coaching, and tuition to children who are weak in various subjects. Currently posted in a government school in Galjwadi of Dehradun district since 2009 as principal, Panthri has been able to increase the number of students by four times.

He has continued his teaching and guidance work beyond official hours in online and offline mode by visiting the homes of students and helping them financially and in other ways.

“When I grew up, our family faced many problems in arranging education for me. I try to remove some of the practical problems that the children face so that they get hassle-free access to education,” says Panthri.

A recipient of the state government’s Teachers Award and known as ‘Guruji’ among his students, Panthri has dedicated his life to teaching.

Pratap Kumar Singh, a student who is also working as a government teacher, says many like him are grateful to ‘Guruji’. “Our traditions teach us to revere a teacher. He is a perfect mentor,” says Pratap.

The efforts of Panthri have led more than 5,000 children to schools in about 34 years. Recalling his first posting as an assistant teacher in a government school at Pabo in Pauri district, Panthri says when he stepped into the premises, there were only 15 students. “This was shocking. I wanted to know why parents were not sending their children to school. It took a while to convince them. In a few years, the school had full occupancy with over 200 students.”

“Education and balanced upbringing are needed when a child is glowing up. Education and health are the only means through which a child can be empowered. It is important that we as a society nurture our children that way. These children are a national treasure,” said Panthri.

Father of two daughters, Panthri believes that consistent efforts are the key to bring about any change in society.

Sharing his experiences while trying to convince parents to admit their children to the schools, he said, “Parents told me that they cannot afford to buy books, notebooks and stationery for their children. I didn’t know how to convince them. Later, I along with my colleagues raised funds to buy books and stationery for them. Remote hills of Uttarakhand still have a lot of problems which need attention.”

Gabar Singh Bisht, another government teacher posted in Pauri district, says Panthri is a dedicated teacher. “We have never seen anyone like him. He is a source of inspiration for all of us.”

