Hints? Shivpal now follows PM Modi, Yogi on Twitter 

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: Shivpal Singh Yadav, the sulking chief of Pragatisheel Samajawadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L), is not missing any opportunity to leave clues of his growing coziness with the ruling BJP. Shivpal on Saturday started following PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Twitter.

He even started following UP’s former deputy CM Dr Dinesh Sharma giving credence to his differences with nephew Akhilesh Yadav. So far Shivpal had been following the handles of the PMO and the UP CMO but now he has started following the personal twitter handles of both the PM and UP CM. Besides, Shivpal Yadav now also follows a dozen Twitter handles including that of the Dalai Lama and the President of India.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav met party patriarch and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav in the national capital for two hours but what transpired between them was not known. The meeting assumes significance in light of the Samajwadi Party chief’s uncle Shivpal Yadav’s bonhomie with the BJP.

Shivpal Yadav had contested the recent Assembly polls on the Samajwadi Party symbol from his traditional Jaswantnagar seat in Etawah, his native district and won it. However, annoyed over not being called to SP legislative party meeting, wherein, Akhilesh was elected SPLP leader on March 26, Shivpal skipped the meeting of rainbow alliance called by SP chief on March 31 as well.

He rather chose to meet Yogi Adityanath at his official residence the same day leading the speculations about his joining the BJP rife. However, Shivpal refuted the rumours of joining the saffron brigade saying that he would open his mouth about his future course of action at an appropriate time.