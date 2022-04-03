Irked Haryana leaders want serious issues on the table

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: Both Punjab and Haryana are once again battling over Chandigarh with leaders from both states taking it out at each other over the Punjab assembly resolution seeking immediate transfer of the Union territory to the state. The resolution passed on Friday is not the first to be passed by the state assembly.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Saturday called the Punjab government a ‘baccha party’ saying it lacked complete knowledge of issues. “Chandigarh is the common capital of Punjab and Haryana. The government which has come in Punjab is a ‘bachha party’. It lacks complete knowledge of issues. The issue of Chandigarh is there but it is not the only issue connected to it. There is the Sutlej Yamuna Link Canal (SYL) issue and also the issue of Hindi speaking areas. They have not spoken on those issues,” said the minister.

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Aman Arora in the state assembly on Friday said that the Centre always gave step-motherly treatment to Punjab while referring to the Centre’s earlier decisions of enacting farm laws which were later repealed. Same goes with the issue of enhancing jurisdiction of the BSF, he said.

Former Haryana CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, “The resolution passed by Punjab was merely a political card of the AAP. Chandigarh belongs to Haryana if we go by the Shah Commission report, besides Punjab is not even giving us our share of water. Also, we have 50 per cent share in the Chandigarh airport. The three issues of water, territory and capital need to be resolved.’’