STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Irked Haryana leaders want serious issues on the table

The resolution passed on Friday is not the first to be passed by the state assembly.
 

Published: 03rd April 2022 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)

CHANDIGARH: Both Punjab and Haryana are once again battling over Chandigarh with leaders from both states taking it out at each other over the Punjab assembly resolution seeking immediate transfer of the Union territory to the state. The resolution passed on Friday is not the first to be passed by the state assembly.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Saturday called the Punjab government a ‘baccha party’ saying it lacked complete knowledge of issues. “Chandigarh is the common capital of Punjab and Haryana. The government which has come in Punjab is a ‘bachha party’. It lacks complete knowledge of issues. The issue of Chandigarh is there but it is not the only issue connected to it. There is the Sutlej Yamuna Link Canal (SYL) issue and also the issue of Hindi speaking areas. They have not spoken on those issues,” said the minister.  

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Aman Arora in the state assembly on Friday said that the Centre always gave step-motherly treatment to Punjab while referring to the Centre’s earlier decisions of enacting farm laws which were later repealed. Same goes with the issue of enhancing jurisdiction of the BSF, he said.

Former Haryana CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, “The resolution passed by Punjab was merely a political card of the AAP. Chandigarh belongs to Haryana if we go by the Shah Commission report, besides Punjab is not even giving us our share of water. Also, we have 50 per cent share in the Chandigarh airport. The three issues of water, territory and capital need to be resolved.’’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab and Haryana Chandigarh Union territory
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp