Taking welfare plans to footpath dwellers

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

GUJARAT: Many needy people in our society have not yet benefited from government welfare schemes meant for them. The destitute, the homeless and footpath dwellers don’t even know what documents are required as proof to get such benefits and the procedure to get such documents.

The ‘Nodhaara no Aadhaar’ scheme aims to facilitate complete rehabilitation of the poorest in Gujarat’s Rajpipla town in Narmada district. This has been achieved by identifying such underprivileged people and delivering to them all kinds of support such as daily cooked food, medical facilities and benefits under every government scheme.

The project has been taken up under the ‘Swantah Sukhay’ scheme, introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as chief minister of Gujarat. Its mission was to inspire officers to implement people-centric projects. Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel continues to support such initiatives. The project runs on the public-private partnership (PPP) model in collaboration with an NGO, local leaders, eminent citizens, and other caregivers of Rajpipla.

The ‘Nodhaara no Aadhaar’ project began in March 2021 by identifying those living in severely difficult conditions. The administration conducted exhaustive night surveys of the town and identified 133 beneficiaries who were given a QR code-enabled identity card by the officials. Then they were issued ration under Anna Brahma Yojana.

The local NGO set up a central kitchen to cook hygienic meals daily, using these rations for all beneficiaries. A food delivery van facility was set up to deliver cooked meals twice a day to the beneficiaries at their location itself.

These beneficiaries and their families were provided with a specially prepared kit of 43 essential items and goods necessary for daily life, from waking up in the morning to going to sleep at night. The beneficiaries were also provided with grooming facilities such as bathing, weekly shaving, monthly haircuts, and periodic change of clothes.

Additionally, they were given periodic medical check-up, Covid testing and vaccination facilities, and addiction counseling, if needed.

Vasava Chhagan Abhala Bhai, who is a tribal and is about 80 years old, is no longer able to do any work. As he did not get any government benefit due to lack of documents, he just wandered on the road. At this age, he did not even have the ability to go to a government office and collect documents and take advantage of government schemes. ‘Nodhaara no Aadhaar’ scheme came to his aid. Under the scheme, two nutritious meals a day were provided to him for his entire life, besides a daily essential kit was given to him.

“Today, I have got a new election card, new ration card, Ayushman card and a new Aadhaar card. They issued me my caste certificate and I got the income certificate sitting at home. Not only that, I have been given both doses of corona vaccine without any hassle. What else do you need at this age?” says Chhagan.

The ‘Nodhaara no Aadhaar’ is a project that runs continually, wherein every month, surveys are re-conducted to identify new beneficiaries and remove rehabilitated beneficiaries. A total of 133 beneficiaries have received 1,359 government benefits, and 53 beneficiaries have been fully rehabilitated.

Parmar Parag Dhulabhai is 60 years old and belongs to a Scheduled Caste. He is completely physically handicapped. “I did not have the means to earn a living, nor did I have a house. I did not have government documents,” he said.

He met officials under ‘Nodhara no Aadhaar.’ The officials first took complete information about him. “Today I have a house under the PM Awas Yojana,” he says.

The ‘Nodhara no Aadhaar’ project has been sent for being featured in the Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat radio programme. “It was a challenge to motivate and sensitise the government machinery to proactively approach the beneficiaries. Providing regular food and other commodities at different locations, at their doorstep, was a tough challenge,” says Narmada Collector DA Shah, who is executing this scheme.

“Beneficiaries don’t even have utensils/cooking facilities. Therefore, the challenge was to identify NGOs to set up a community food kitchen and food delivery van as well,” says Shah. It is difficult to locate beneficiaries during the daytime, as they go for marginal labour work in restaurants or on agriculture farms.

“So, it is necessary to carry out surveys during the night . Offering help to each beneficiary, and then coordinating and reviewing the progress for the same with different implementing officers on a daily basis was a challenge,” says Shah.