Temple-360 to offer online darshan at pilgrimage centres 

NEW DELHI: The Union culture ministry on Saturday launched a unique portal — Temple 360 — through which devotees can perform online darshan of prominent pilgrimage sites or temples anytime and from anywhere. Live camera feeds across temples of India will be made available on the website.

At present, live streaming of rituals from four famous temples — Somnath (Gujarat), Kashi Vishwanath (UP), Trimbakeshwar and Ghrishneshwar (both in Maharashtra) can be viewed on the portal.

According to the ministry, devotees will soon be able to “experience spiritual journey” through live streaming of rituals from 12 Jyotirlinga and four Dhams — Dwarka (Gujarat), Badrinath (Uttarakhand), Puri (Odisha) and Rameshwaram (TN).

Meenakshi Lekhi, the minister of state for culture, unveiled the portal on Saturday evening. Temple 360 is an offering of the ministry under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

“Through this website we hope to bring to you 24X7 the experience of immersive spiritual journeys and temple darshans through live camera feeds across temples of India,” said the ministry.

The ministry will also add more features to the portal including ‘e-services’ through which one will be able to pay for services.