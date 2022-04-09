STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Nitish ‘taken aback’ by results, JD-U says alliance failed to address discord

He asserted that this will have no bearing upon the assembly by-election next week in Bochahan where he was confident of the BJP nominee's victory.

Published: 09th April 2022 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said he was “taken aback” by the results of recent legislative council election to 24 seats. Kumar’s statement is seen as a sign of infighting within the ruling NDA as a senior Janata Dal (United) leader earlier said the alliance would have won more seats had the leaders avoided confrontation.

Talking to the media on the sidelines of the birth anniversary of Mauryan ruler Ashoka, Kumar said the results in some seats were contrary to the expectations. “I am amazed. In some places (constituencies) the candidates were confident about their victory based on the feedback they had received. But the results were just opposite,” he said.

Kumar’s statement came a day after senior JD-U leader and energy minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav said the NDA could have won more seats if there was no confrontation among the alliance leaders.

Yadav, considered close to the state chief minister, hinted at internal fights within the NDA resulting in electoral losses. 

“Conflicting statements from some leaders of the BJP during the election period sent out a message that everything was not normal within the NDA,” Yadav said.

In the NDA camp, the BJP won seven seats while the JD-U bagged five. One seat went to the kitty of Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party of union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras.

In the opposition front, the RJD won six out of 23 seats it had contested. The Congress, which contested solo, had to contend with just one seat.

Though the NDA got 13 out of 24 seats, the opposition RJD increased its tally in the House from five to 11. This will enable it to retain the post of leader of opposition in the 75-member legislative council. The results have emboldened the RJD, which is set to give a tough fight to the NDA in the by-poll for Bochaha Assembly seat.

The by-poll is scheduled on April 12. The chief minister said he would campaign for NDA candidate Beby Kumari on April 10. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitish Kumar NDA BJP JDU Poll Election
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp